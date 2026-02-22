403
Ukraine Targets Russian Territory with Overnight Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Ukraine launched a sweeping overnight drone offensive targeting Russian territory, with the border region of Belgorod bearing the brunt of the assault, Moscow's Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday.
The ministry said Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles across nine regions, with the highest concentration — 29 drones — neutralized over Belgorod Region, followed by 14 over Saratov Region in central Russia.
Among the casualties, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that one drone struck a vehicle near the hamlet of Krasivo, approximately 10 kilometers from the border, wounding a man and a three-year-old girl. Both were rushed to hospital suffering from mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.
Gladkov reported two additional strikes in which three more people, including a woman, sustained injuries. The overnight assault damaged residential apartment buildings, commercial properties, gas pipelines, and power lines across the region. One district reported damage to an infrastructure site that left some residents without electricity.
Belgorod and neighboring Russian border regions have been recurring targets of Ukrainian drone campaigns throughout the conflict. Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of "terrorism" and of deliberately striking civilians and critical infrastructure.
Earlier this month, local authorities said a separate wave of Ukrainian strikes had crippled energy infrastructure in Belgorod Region, triggering widespread power outages and disrupting both heating and water supplies for residents.
In retaliation for attacks on its border areas and deeper interior, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukraine's defense-related infrastructure, including energy facilities. Russian officials maintain that their operations never deliberately target civilians.
