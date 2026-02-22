Trump Says Iran Discussing with US Seriously

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that Iran is “seriously talking” with the United States and expressed hope that the discussions will lead to “something that’s acceptable.”

“Certainly, I can't tell you that, but we do have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction. I hope they negotiate something that's acceptable,” Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about his final decision on Iran.

He added, “Some people think that some people don’t make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons, and said they should do that, but I don’t know that they will. But they are talking to us, seriously talking to us.”

