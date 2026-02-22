403
US Judge Rejects Minnesota Call to Stop Immigration Crackdown
(MENAFN) A US judge on Saturday rejected a request from Minnesota state and local officials to stop a recent surge of federal immigration enforcement operations.
The operation, which brought nearly 3,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents into Minnesota over the past month, is part of what the administration calls “Operation Metro Surge.” Its goal is to enforce the president’s order to crack down on illegal immigration by arresting individuals living in the state without authorization and placing them into deportation proceedings.
The deployment has sparked controversy, particularly after the deaths of several Americans, including Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis at the hands of ICE and CBP agents, which has triggered widespread protests in Minnesota and across the country.
In her ruling, Judge Katherine Menendez acknowledged that federal agents have committed some injustices. “There is evidence that ICE and CBP agents have engaged in racial profiling, excessive use of force, and other harmful actions,” she wrote. However, she noted that ending the operation “would harm the federal government's efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.”
“Ultimately, the Court finds that the balance of harms does not decisively favor an injunction,” Menendez said, adding that the federal operation “has had, and will likely continue to have, profound and even heartbreaking, consequences on the State of Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and Minnesotans.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed disappointment over the decision and pledged to appeal, accusing the federal operation of creating fear and disruption rather than improving public safety.
