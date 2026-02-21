403
US Praises Kosovo for Backing Gaza’s Stabilisation Mission
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude Friday to Kosovo for its contributions to the International Stabilization Force (ISF) operating in the Gaza Strip.
Following a meeting with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, Rubio acknowledged the country’s role in promoting peace and stability as part of the newly formed Board of Peace.
"I also thanked President Osmani for her contributions to the International Stabilization Force in Gaza," Rubio wrote on the social media platform X.
Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of the ISF, announced that five nations have committed troops to the mission. During the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, Jeffers noted that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania pledged personnel, while Egypt and Jordan will provide police training for the operation.
Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of the ISF, announced that five nations have committed troops to the mission. During the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, Jeffers noted that Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania pledged personnel, while Egypt and Jordan will provide police training for the operation.
