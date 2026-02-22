403
British Attack Submarine Reaches Australia for Training Mission
(MENAFN) A British nuclear-powered attack submarine docked at a naval base in Western Australia on Sunday for a month-long stay, a visit London described as evidence of its “unwavering” and “water-tight” commitment to the AUKUS alliance.
The 97-meter (318-foot) HMS Anson, carrying a crew of around 100 and equipped with torpedoes and land-attack missiles, anchored near Perth, according to reports. This marks the first time a British nuclear-powered submarine has reached Australia’s west coast since the full AUKUS pathway was unveiled in San Diego, California, in 2023.
UK Deputy High Commissioner to Australia Brian Jones stated that the vessel will undergo maintenance and participate in joint exercises, offering an “invaluable opportunity” for Canberra to gain experience operating nuclear-powered submarines.
Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles described the visit as a “historic step in our nation’s readiness to operate and maintain conventionally armed, nuclear powered submarines.”
While HMS Anson is in Australian waters, the two nations are also expected to conduct AUKUS Pillar 2 tests. Under the trilateral agreement signed in 2021, the Australian Navy is slated to receive eight nuclear-powered submarines over the next decade, with initial deliveries anticipated to begin in 2032.
Recently, Australia announced plans to invest at least $21.2 billion to construct a facility that will eventually support the domestic building of nuclear submarines as part of the AUKUS agreement.
