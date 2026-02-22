403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Small Release of Epstein Docs Triggers Criticism
(MENAFN) The limited release of documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein has triggered renewed controversy in the United States, with lawmakers and prominent figures accusing authorities of withholding information that should be made public.
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the newly available files represent only a fraction of the full Epstein record. “Even with everything in this Epstein drop, remember: this is a minority of the files. This is still just what they were willing to release – in violation of the law, which requires release of all files. Pam Bondi’s DOJ is still hiding most of them. We need them all,” she wrote on social media.
Another Democratic representative and House Oversight Committee member, Robert Garcia, described the partial disclosure as “outrageous and incredibly concerning.”
Republican Representative Thomas Massie also criticized the fallout from the release, claiming it was followed by political pressure. “Within hours of the Epstein file release, a superPAC funded by Israel-first billionaires Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson, who himself appears in Epstein’s black book, bought another $800,000 of TV ads against me. I’ll still win, but if I lose, it was worth it,” he said.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk weighed in as well, denying any connection to Epstein and accusing unspecified parties of attempting to shift blame onto him. “They are trying to deflect responsibility to me from the truly guilty. I have not been to any of Epstein’s party, his plane or his island. But many others have. Those who have committed serious crimes need to be prosecuted,” he said.
Epstein, who died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, had previously pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution, a resolution critics have labeled a “sweetheart deal.”
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the newly available files represent only a fraction of the full Epstein record. “Even with everything in this Epstein drop, remember: this is a minority of the files. This is still just what they were willing to release – in violation of the law, which requires release of all files. Pam Bondi’s DOJ is still hiding most of them. We need them all,” she wrote on social media.
Another Democratic representative and House Oversight Committee member, Robert Garcia, described the partial disclosure as “outrageous and incredibly concerning.”
Republican Representative Thomas Massie also criticized the fallout from the release, claiming it was followed by political pressure. “Within hours of the Epstein file release, a superPAC funded by Israel-first billionaires Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson, who himself appears in Epstein’s black book, bought another $800,000 of TV ads against me. I’ll still win, but if I lose, it was worth it,” he said.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk weighed in as well, denying any connection to Epstein and accusing unspecified parties of attempting to shift blame onto him. “They are trying to deflect responsibility to me from the truly guilty. I have not been to any of Epstein’s party, his plane or his island. But many others have. Those who have committed serious crimes need to be prosecuted,” he said.
Epstein, who died in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, had previously pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution, a resolution critics have labeled a “sweetheart deal.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment