403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Red Crescent Provides Iftar to Displaced People in Sudan
(MENAFN) The Turkish Red Crescent organized fast-breaking meals (iftar) for 1,000 displaced individuals in Port Sudan, the capital of Sudan’s Red Sea state.
The event took place at a camp housing displaced families and was attended by Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, embassy staff, Sudanese Red Crescent Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Tayyib Suleiman, representatives of international aid organizations in Sudan, and members of the Turkish Red Crescent’s local team.
Yıldız, a spokesperson for the organization, said that humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye and its citizens arrived in Port Sudan in December and January via four large shipments coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). He added that the distribution of food and hygiene supplies is ongoing. As part of Ramadan activities, the Turkish Red Crescent plans to provide iftar meals to 20,000 displaced people across five states.
Yıldız also noted that food parcels will be distributed to families in need and children will receive holiday clothing for Eid following Ramadan.
“The humanitarian assistance of the Turkish people in Sudan is not limited to state efforts. More than 20 Turkish non-governmental organizations are conducting aid activities on the ground,” he said, emphasizing that iftar meals, food packages, cash aid, and Eid clothing distributions will continue throughout the holy month.
He highlighted that the humanitarian cooperation has strengthened historical and cultural ties between the Turkish and Sudanese people, particularly during a time of heightened need, and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining relations based on mutual respect.
Cesur Dervisoglu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Sudan delegation, stated that aid operations are continuing despite ongoing conflict and will intensify during Ramadan.
The event took place at a camp housing displaced families and was attended by Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, embassy staff, Sudanese Red Crescent Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Tayyib Suleiman, representatives of international aid organizations in Sudan, and members of the Turkish Red Crescent’s local team.
Yıldız, a spokesperson for the organization, said that humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye and its citizens arrived in Port Sudan in December and January via four large shipments coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). He added that the distribution of food and hygiene supplies is ongoing. As part of Ramadan activities, the Turkish Red Crescent plans to provide iftar meals to 20,000 displaced people across five states.
Yıldız also noted that food parcels will be distributed to families in need and children will receive holiday clothing for Eid following Ramadan.
“The humanitarian assistance of the Turkish people in Sudan is not limited to state efforts. More than 20 Turkish non-governmental organizations are conducting aid activities on the ground,” he said, emphasizing that iftar meals, food packages, cash aid, and Eid clothing distributions will continue throughout the holy month.
He highlighted that the humanitarian cooperation has strengthened historical and cultural ties between the Turkish and Sudanese people, particularly during a time of heightened need, and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining relations based on mutual respect.
Cesur Dervisoglu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Sudan delegation, stated that aid operations are continuing despite ongoing conflict and will intensify during Ramadan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment