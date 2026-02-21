India, Brazil Aim For $20B Trade, Deepen Tech And AI Partnership
Deepening Bilateral Cooperation"Our talks focused on ways to deepen the India-Brazil trade partnership. We are committed to taking bilateral trade much beyond $20 billion in the next five years. Our nations will also work closely in areas such as technology, innovation, Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, semiconductors and more. This will benefit the people of our nation. Other strong pillars of the India-Brazil friendship are sectors like energy, agriculture, critical minerals, education, defence and multilateral issues. Our discussions today also included how to enhance the people-to-people linkages between our nations," he added. Silva, talking about his meeting with the leaders, said, "It is an honor to be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi."
Strengthening the Voice of Global South
Modi on Saturday highlighted how the coming together of India and Brazil strengthens the voice of global south in the international arena. He gave a call for reform of international institutions to address contemporary challenges and affirmed the resolve of India and Brazil to work together in that direction. He made the remarks during a joint presser with Brazilian President Lula here in the national capital. He added, "India and Brazil's partnership on the global stage has been strong and influential. As democratic nations, we will continue to advance the priorities and aspirations of the Global South. When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment