403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Estonia Claims Communication Limits Hinder Russian Military in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Estonian military intelligence reported on Friday that restrictions on Starlink satellite services and Telegram messaging have disrupted Russian operations in Ukraine, according to local broadcaster reports.
Ants Kiviselg, director of the Estonian Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Center, told reporters that these restrictions have reduced the frequency of drone strikes and slowed internal communications among Russian units. He said that command, fire orders, and coordination within Russian forces have been affected, aiding Ukrainian counterattacks.
"We can't say the Russian chain of command has collapsed, but it certainly has been impacted by these events," Kiviselg said.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko acknowledged on Wednesday that Starlink terminals used by Russian forces had been disabled for the past two weeks, though he emphasized that the move has not diminished the intensity or effectiveness of drone operations.
Separately, a senior Russian government official confirmed that the country’s communications regulator had decided to slow down access to the Telegram app under federal law.
Ants Kiviselg, director of the Estonian Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Center, told reporters that these restrictions have reduced the frequency of drone strikes and slowed internal communications among Russian units. He said that command, fire orders, and coordination within Russian forces have been affected, aiding Ukrainian counterattacks.
"We can't say the Russian chain of command has collapsed, but it certainly has been impacted by these events," Kiviselg said.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko acknowledged on Wednesday that Starlink terminals used by Russian forces had been disabled for the past two weeks, though he emphasized that the move has not diminished the intensity or effectiveness of drone operations.
Separately, a senior Russian government official confirmed that the country’s communications regulator had decided to slow down access to the Telegram app under federal law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment