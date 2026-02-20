Mrunal Thakur Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Lost 17 Kg Over Insecurity Read On

Mrunal Thakur revealed her ex-boyfriend lost 17 kg due to insecurity after she worked with Hrithik Roshan, clarifying it was his reaction, not her demand.

Mrunal Thakur revealed her ex couldn't handle her acting with Hrithik Roshan, so he lost 17 kg. She said he wrongly assumed things as they were in a long-distance relationship.

'I acted with Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor early in my career. My Scandinavian ex misunderstood and thought I was with handsome actors, so he started working out,' she said.

He lost 17 kg working out, then gained 20 kg after stopping. He said he was tired of competing with my co-stars. It was his insecurity, I never made him feel that way,' she said.

Mrunal shared this while promoting her new film 'Do Deewane Shehar Mein.' She recently said love is like 're-parenting,' where partners help each other grow without ego.

Rumors suggest Mrunal Thakur is dating actor Dhanush. There's even gossip about their marriage, but nothing is confirmed. She shared this story about her ex at the same time.