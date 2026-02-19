Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland To Host 2027 World Summit On Artificial Intelligence

2026-02-19 02:08:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland will host the next World Summit on Artificial Intelligence in Geneva in 2027. President Guy Parmelin made the announcement on Thursday in New Delhi at the 2026 AI Summit in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Select your language
This content was published on February 19, 2026 - 10:34
  

“I am pleased to announce that Switzerland is ready to host the next summit in Geneva,” said the President of the Swiss Confederation. Parmelin was speaking at a working session attended by heads of state and ministers. In addition to Modi, Brazilian President Lula was also present.

“Geneva is the epicentre of multilateralism,” said Parmelin, who added that Switzerland was looking forward to organising the summit and working with the United Arab Emirates, which will host the summit in 2028.

Swissinfo

