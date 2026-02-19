“I am pleased to announce that Switzerland is ready to host the next summit in Geneva,” said the President of the Swiss Confederation. Parmelin was speaking at a working session attended by heads of state and ministers. In addition to Modi, Brazilian President Lula was also present.

“Geneva is the epicentre of multilateralism,” said Parmelin, who added that Switzerland was looking forward to organising the summit and working with the United Arab Emirates, which will host the summit in 2028.

This content was published on Dec 31, 2025 The main drivers will be improvements to Swiss AI model Apertus, generative AI in hospitals and prioritising technological sovereignty.