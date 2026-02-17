UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Crosses 14 Million Downloads, Sees Strong Nationwide Adoption

MENAFN - KNN India)The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reported significant public adoption of the new Aadhaar App, with nearly 14 million downloads recorded so far.

The uptake reflects increasing reliance on secure, digital and user-friendly Aadhaar services among residents across the country.

The Aadhaar App, positioned as a next-generation mobile application for Aadhaar Number Holders (ANHs), is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Since its dedication to the nation on 28 January, the application has been registering an average of over 100,000 downloads per day.

It is designed to enable residents to carry, share, verify and manage their digital identity in a secure and privacy-centric manner.

According to UIDAI, the app has facilitated the update of registered mobile numbers for 1 million residents. Additionally, around 357,000 Aadhaar holders have used the application to lock or unlock their biometrics, while nearly 800,000 users have downloaded their e-Aadhaar through the platform.

The app incorporates several advanced features, including face authentication for proof of presence, one-click biometric lock and unlock, access to authentication history and a QR-based contact card for controlled sharing of identity details.

Designed for broad usability, the Aadhaar App supports multiple real-world applications. These include QR-based offline verification for hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs), age verification, hospital visitor management, event entry validation and identity verification for gig workers and service partners.

UIDAI is also working towards strengthening the offline verification ecosystem by onboarding entities to utilise Aadhaar App features for service delivery.

The application allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, introducing a“One Family – One App” model. Beyond address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number directly through the app, with additional update services planned in subsequent phases.

UIDAI stated that the growing adoption underscores its continued efforts to enhance service delivery through technology, improve user experience and strengthen India's digital public infrastructure.

With regular updates, enhanced security architecture and a simplified interface, the Aadhaar App is positioned to further expand access to secure and inclusive digital identity services nationwide.

