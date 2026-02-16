ING Group Updates Uzbekistan GDP Growth Outlook Through 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dutch banking group ING Group has released an updated forecast for Uzbekistan's economic growth for 2026–2027, Trend reports.

According to ING, Uzbekistan's GDP is projected to expand by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2026, followed by 6.3% in the second quarter, 6% in the third, and 7% in the fourth, pointing to stronger momentum toward the end of the year.

For 2027, growth is expected to moderate slightly, with GDP forecast at 6% in the first quarter, 5% in the second, and 5.5% in both the third and fourth quarters.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan previously projected overall economic growth of around 6.5-7% by the end of 2026. The regulator noted that economic activity in 2025 exceeded expectations, supported primarily by resilient aggregate demand.

High investment activity, continued fiscal spending, and rising remittance inflows are expected to sustain income growth and further stimulate consumer demand, the bank said.

In addition, the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) forecasts Uzbekistan's economy will grow at an average annual rate of 5.8% between 2026 and 2030, pointing to stable medium-term expansion.