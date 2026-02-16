Nearly 3,000 Handmade Valentine's Cards Sent To Older Adults In Minnesota, Crafted By Volunteers Nationwide And Carrying A Shared Message:“You Matter”

MENAFN - GetNews)Valentine's Day is often associated with flowers, candy, and cards pulled from store shelves.

But across Minnesota this year, something far more meaningful arrived in mailboxes – nearly 3,000 handmade Valentine's Day cards.

Created with care by volunteers from across the U.S., each card was reviewed and prepared by volunteers before being mailed by Friends & Co (formerly Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Twin Cities) through the organization's Cards Connect program.

The cards reached older adults in more than 120 communities statewide-small towns, suburbs and major cities alike.

From Duluth to Rochester, Moorhead to Winona, and dozens of communities in between, including Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Maplewood, and White Bear Lake, the effort underscored the program's truly statewide impact.

Every card carried the same quiet but powerful message: You matter.







At Friends & Co, we believe meaningful connection doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, it's as simple-and as powerful-as a handwritten card.

“It is hard to explain the power of Cards Connect,” said James Falvey, executive director of Friends & Co.“Older adults tell us that receiving a handmade card makes them feel like they truly matter. Volunteers report feeling joy and purpose when their creativity makes a difference in the lives of people who often feel forgotten. And our donors share their pride in knowing that even modest contributions can have such a positive impact on individuals and whole communities when they see how many people are enjoying this simple, yet powerful activity.”

A Program Built Around Connection

Cards Connect is one of Friends & Co's seasonal volunteer programs, offered four times each year.

Volunteers sign up to create handmade cards that are mailed to older adults throughout Minnesota, including individuals who may live alone or experience social isolation.

The cards are as varied as the volunteers who make them. Some are crafted by professional artists; others by elementary school students. Some are bright and whimsical; others simple and thoughtful.

But every card is created with intention and care.

For many volunteers, Cards Connect serves as a welcoming entry point into volunteerism in Minnesota-flexible, meaningful, and easy to fit into busy lives.

The card counting crew: Where the Magic Comes Together

Once the cards are created, the next joyful step begins: the card counting crew.

Before any card is mailed, volunteers read each message to ensure it is warm, respectful, and appropriate for the older adult receiving it. This step reflects the dignity and care Friends & Co holds for the people it serves.

Over the course of several days, volunteers gather to sort, and count thousands of cards in preparation for mailing.

Through this effort, the card counting crew helped prepare nearly 3,000 Valentine's cards for distribution this year.

Afterward, another team of volunteers steps in to stuff and seal the envelopes, each one handled with care.

This process is supported by The Community Connection group from FamilyMeans, who place stamps on the envelopes ahead of time, making the work smoother and more efficient.

This Valentine's season, volunteers prepared nearly 550 envelopes containing the almost 3,000 cards, ensuring they arrived in time for Valentine's Day and reached older adults with a tangible reminder that someone took time just for them.

Small Gestures, Lasting Impact

Supporting older adults in Minnesota isn't always about grand gestures. Often, it's about showing up in small, meaningful ways, and trusting that those moments matter.

Loneliness and social isolation can have serious effects on health and well‐being at any age.

A handwritten card may seem simple, but its impact can linger far beyond the holiday. Many older adults tell us they keep their cards displayed long after the season ends-on kitchen tables, bulletin boards, or bedside stands-as a reminder that someone remembered them.

Cards Connect works because it honors creativity, dignity, and belonging.

It reminds older adults that they are part of the story-valued and seen.

Two Ways to Get Involved

If this effort speaks to you, there are two simple ways to join in:

1. Become a Cards Connect volunteer.

The program runs four times a year, and volunteers from across the U.S. are welcome to create cards. Volunteers in Minnesota can also help sort cards and prepare mailings-a meaningful, hands‐on way to make a direct impact.

2. Refer an older adult age 62 or older in Minnesota or western Wisconsin.

If you know someone who would appreciate receiving uplifting cards four times a year, invite them to sign up. A few minutes of your time could offer months of joyful connection for someone else.

Sign-up page: FriendsCo/Cards-Connect/

This Valentine's Day, Friends & Co is grateful for every volunteer, every card, and every message sent across Minnesota, each one reminding older adults of one simple truth:

You matter.

About Friends & Co







At Friends & Co, our mission is simple: to help older adults feel connected and cared for. Together with volunteers, community partners, and supporters, we're building a Minnesota where no one ages alone. Learn more at FriendsCo.

