Sheikh Hamdan Directs Dubai Games Prize Money To Be Donated To Charity
Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aims to strengthen the social role of sport and promoting shared responsibility in support of charitable causes that create a positive change in people's lives.
The F3 and NAS teams secured first and second place respectively in the Battle of the Community at the seventh edition of the Dubai Games, held from February 12 to 15 at Dubai Festival City.ALSO READ
