AIT Worldwide Logistics Announces Strategic Partnership With Greenbriar Equity Group

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics (“AIT”) has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. (“Greenbriar”) in support of the global freight forwarder's next chapter of growth. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

The deal marks the culmination of five successful years with The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”). TJC, alongside key members of AIT's executive leadership team, will remain invested in the company. Over the course of the company's relationship with TJC, AIT has dramatically expanded its global footprint, acquired 14 businesses, and increased its gross revenue by more than 300%.

The agreement with Greenbriar, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based specialist investor focused on partnering with and growing market-leading companies, coincides with the initial stages of AIT's plan to achieve its cultural, financial, and quality goals by 2030. Greenbriar's investment and TJC's continuing involvement enable an accelerated growth trajectory for AIT – both organically and via acquisition – as detailed by its long-term strategy.

According to AIT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vaughn Moore, the deal represents one of the largest private acquisitions ever in the global freight forwarding sector.

“AIT is entering a new era with Greenbriar as the company continues to strive toward our vision to become the global logistics provider respected for delivering a world-class experience,” Moore said.“With Greenbriar's support, AIT gains momentum to pursue new expansion in key global markets, including investments in talent and technology, while continuing to deliver customized supply chain solutions that meet and exceed the needs of our customers. We are still a privately held company, maintaining independence, brand identity, and continuity delivered by our proven, experienced leadership team.”

Greenbriar's $15+ billion in cumulative capital commitments, coupled with more than 25 years of investing in transportation and logistics firms, make it an ideal partner for AIT as the company advances its growth strategy in pursuit of its 2030 objectives.

“AIT has built an exceptional global platform defined by strong leadership, operational excellence, and a deeply embedded service culture,” said Greenbriar Managing Director, Michael Wang.“As global supply chains continue to evolve in complexity, we believe AIT is uniquely positioned to meet increasing demand for integrated logistics solutions across technology, life sciences, and other specialized sectors. Our goal is to support AIT's long-term growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and operational discipline that have defined the company's success. We are excited to partner with Vaughn and the entire leadership team as AIT enters its next phase of expansion.”

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed before the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor and Harris Williams LLC also acted as financial advisor to AIT on the transaction. Womble Bond Dickinson LLP provided legal representation for AIT's executive management team.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory acted as lead financial advisors to Greenbriar.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For over 45 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, energy, high-tech, home delivery, life sciences, marine and more. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, road and rail - on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at .

Our Mission

At AIT, we provide solutions to earn our customers' trust, leveraging our products, regions and vertical markets, all backed by a high-performance culture.

