Armed Attackers Murder Six in Northern Nigeria’s Niger State
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed on Sunday in Niger state, northern Nigeria, during attacks by armed groups, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said roughly 200 assailants targeted villages in the Borgu area. Six people were killed, many others were injured or abducted, and a police station and several homes were set on fire during the incidents, he said.
Some local media reports suggested that the death toll may have been higher, with as many as 32 fatalities.
Nigeria continues to face violence from armed gangs across several regions, as well as from terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the regional branch of ISIS. Kidnappings for ransom remain common, despite being punishable by death. Armed groups frequently target villages, schools, and travelers in northern Nigeria to demand payments.
