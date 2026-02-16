403
Russia is Prepared to Discuss Ukraine’s ‘External Governance’
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to discuss the establishment of “temporary external governance” in Ukraine under United Nations auspices to facilitate democratic elections, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in remarks published Sunday by state news agency TASS.
Galuzin said the proposal was first put forward by President Vladimir Putin in March 2025 as a potential mechanism to advance the peace process. According to the diplomat, such an arrangement could enable Ukraine to hold elections and form what he described as a “capable government” able to sign a comprehensive peace treaty and legally binding agreements on future interstate cooperation.
“In general, Russia is prepared to discuss with the US, European nations, and other countries the possibility of introducing temporary external governance in Kiev,” Galuzin stated. He acknowledged that while the UN does not have a standardized framework for such cases, there are historical precedents for international transitional administrations.
Moscow first raised the idea after the expiration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s term in 2024. Zelenskyy declined to hold elections under martial law, leading Russia to declare him “illegitimate” and argue that his legal status complicates the conclusion of a binding peace agreement.
Following pressure from the US, Zelenskyy later signaled openness to elections but insisted on security guarantees from Western allies and Russia before proceeding.
In March 2025, the US rejected the external governance proposal, stating that Ukraine’s leadership is determined by its constitution and its people. Prior to that, President Donald Trump had publicly criticized Zelenskyy, calling him “a dictator without elections.”
The issue underscores ongoing disputes over legitimacy, sovereignty, and the framework for potential peace negotiations as the conflict continues.
