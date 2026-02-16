403
New World Order Threatens Baltic States, Latvian President Warns
(MENAFN) The Baltic region faces an existential threat from the reshaping of global power dynamics, Latvia's president cautioned during a major security summit Sunday.
Speaking to media at the Munich Security Conference, Edgars Rinkevics delivered a stark assessment of the geopolitical landscape, confirming the world is witnessing a fundamental shift away from decades-old international frameworks.
"I agree that there is a new emerging order. Yes, I agree that there is a kind of desire to divide the world into spheres of influence," Rinkevics stated.
The Latvian leader declared that both the post-Cold War framework and the rules-based international system forged following World War II are "gone," characterizing today's global arena as one of "great power politics," where dominant nations—China, the US, and potentially Russia, along with the EU if united—dictate terms.
This reconfiguration poses severe risks to smaller nations, Rinkevics emphasized. "It's dangerous for our existence, and we need to take this very, very seriously."
He added: "And then even great powers will need order, some kind of rules that we all follow. And I think this is emerging. This is a dangerous situation."
Pressed on whether Latvia has contingency strategies should NATO prove ineffective, Rinkevics outlined multiple defensive frameworks: "national defense, regional defense, European defense, (and) transatlantic defense."
Despite mounting concerns, the president maintained confidence in Western alliances, noting "there is a lot of rhetoric, but there is also a lot of practical cooperation with the United States and Canada going on."
