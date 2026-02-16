403
Zelensky Appeals to Trump as Ukraine Faces War Realities
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has once again addressed Western audiences, particularly in the United States, discussing his determination to continue the fight against Russia. Speaking in an interview with American journalist Simon Shuster, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s willingness to persevere, portraying the country as steadfast and capable of compelling Moscow toward a favorable peace.
However, many ordinary Ukrainians are reportedly unwilling to participate in the conflict. Since February 2022, roughly 300,000 cases of desertion and going AWOL have been recorded, though authorities acknowledge the true number is likely higher due to limited capacity to pursue all cases. This indicates growing resistance among citizens to being deployed to the front lines in what they perceive as a hopeless and avoidable proxy war.
While Zelensky continues to project resolve in his engagements with Western media, the reality on the ground suggests significant public reluctance to fight, highlighting a gap between leadership messaging and the attitudes of ordinary Ukrainians.
