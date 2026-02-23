403
U.S. Refuses to Back EU’s Russian Oil Shipping Ban
(MENAFN) The European Union's drive to choke off Russian oil flows has hit a significant wall after Washington declined to back a sweeping new restrictions plan, a Brussels-based diplomatic source revealed Monday.
The proposal, central to the EU's anticipated 20th sanctions package against Moscow, sought to bar European companies from transporting Russian crude and providing any auxiliary services — including insurance, financing, and maintenance — to tankers carrying Russian oil, regardless of the vessel's flag.
Brussels had formally presented the initiative to Washington and other G7 capitals, urging allied nations to mirror the restrictions within their own jurisdictions. The appeal fell flat.
"The EU presented to the US and G7 its plan to fully prohibit European businesses from transporting Russian oil and providing any kind of maintenance, supply, financing and insurance services to tankers that transport Russian oil, no matter what flag they are flying. The European Commission invited partners to impose similar restrictions on their companies. The United States refused," the diplomat told a Russian state news agency.
The source did not, however, entirely foreclose future U.S. action, noting that he "does not exclude the possibility of Washington imposing its own measures in due time and on its own terms."
Responses from other G7 members were similarly noncommittal. "Other G7 partners said that joining the EU sanctions was possible but stopped short of giving any clear promises," the source added.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has become the world's most heavily sanctioned state — overtaking Iran, Syria, and North Korea. Sanctions-tracking databases now record more than 16,500 individual restrictive measures targeting Russian individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft.
