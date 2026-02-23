403
Ferocious Winter Storm Cripples Northeast U.S.
(MENAFN) A ferocious winter storm is hammering the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States with near-whiteout conditions, dangerous coastal flooding, and snowfall rates that forecasters warn will make travel virtually impossible, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Sunday.
The storm is forecast to dump between 30 and 60 centimeters of snow across affected regions, accumulating at rates of five to seven centimeters per hour at peak intensity — conditions the NWS described as producing "nearly impossible travel conditions."
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani placed the city on emergency footing, declaring a state of emergency and announcing a citywide travel ban running from 9:00 pm Sunday through noon Monday. Schools will remain shuttered Monday. The city faces 45 to 55 centimeters of accumulation, wind gusts reaching 80 kilometers per hour, and potential coastal flooding of up to 75 centimeters at high tide, he said.
A blizzard warning for New York is in effect from 1:00 pm Sunday through 6:00 pm Monday, with the NWS cautioning that peak snowfall will collide with the storm's most powerful winds Sunday evening into early Monday — reducing visibility to under 400 meters.
New Jersey is confronting its most widespread blizzard warning in three decades, with forecasters placing a 90% probability on the entire state receiving at least 30 centimeters of snow. Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties and issued a direct warning to residents: "Take this storm seriously," she said.
Further north, the NWS Boston office flagged what it called a potentially "historic and destructive" storm tracking southeast of the Boston-Providence corridor. Wind gusts between 95 and 113 kilometers per hour are expected to trigger widespread power outages and significant tree damage, with conditions peaking Monday between 4:00 am and noon.
Coastal communities from Delaware to Cape Cod face moderate to major flooding, with road inundation and waterfront property damage anticipated. Wind gusts of 65 to 113 km/h are forecast to sweep coastal New Jersey through southeastern New England.
The NWS's Winter Storm Severity Index placed southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Long Island, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts at the highest impact tier, warning of "extensive and widespread disruptions to daily life."
