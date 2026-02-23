Triptii Dimri Upcoming Movies: Animal Park To Spirit Check Full List Here

Bollywood's 'National Crush' Triptii Dimri just turned 31! Born on February 23, 1994, in New Delhi, she has been working in films since 2017. After getting her big break with 'Laila Majnu' (2018), Triptii is now on a roll

Release Date: 2026 (date not fixed yet). This one is a dark comedy film where Triptii Dimri will share the screen with Madhuri Dixit for the first time. Suresh Triveni is directing the movie. It won't hit theatres; instead, it will release directly on the OTT platform Netflix Date: Not decided yet. This film is based on the life of Parveen Babi, one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the 1970s. Shonali Bose, famous for 'The Sky Is Pink', is directing it. This movie will also be a direct-to-Netflix release Date: March 5, 2027. This is a pan-India action thriller from Telugu cinema, directed by 'Animal' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. For the first time, Triptii Dimri will be seen in a lead role opposite Prabhas Date: Not yet decided. Triptii Dimri's entry in this sequel to the blockbuster 'Animal' is almost final, since her character survived in the first part. The audience is eagerly waiting for her return with Ranbir Kapoor in this action drama. However, the makers haven't made an official announcement yet Date: Not decided for now. The 2024 comedy 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' did reasonably well at the box office. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, even hinted at a second part in its end credits. But so far, director Raj Shandilya or the producers have not given any further updates.