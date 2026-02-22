403
US Envoy Tells Tucker Carlson Israel Has Biblical Claim to Mideast
(MENAFN) US envoy to West Jerusalem, Mike Huckabee, stated in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Israel’s right to territory in the Middle East is grounded in the Bible.
Huckabee, who was appointed ambassador by US President Donald Trump in April 2025, explained: “a Zionist simply means a person, who believes that the Jewish people have a right to have a homeland where they have security and safety; who believe that the Jews have a right to live in Israel.”
He added: “Israel’s right to exist comes from the Bible... [it] is a land that God gave through Abraham to a people that he chose.” Carlson noted that according to the Book of Genesis, God promised territory “from the Euphrates to the Nile,” encompassing not only Israel but also the Levant, including Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and significant parts of Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
When Carlson asked if that meant Israel has a right to all of this land as an “original deed,” Huckabee responded: “It would be fine if they took it all. But I don’t think that’s what we’re talking about here today.”
The interview highlighted Huckabee’s stance as both a diplomat and a self-declared Christian Zionist, combining his political and religious perspectives on Israel’s territorial claims.
