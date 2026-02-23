403
Severe Flooding Batters Greek Island of Lemnos
(MENAFN) Torrential rainfall triggered widespread flooding across the Greek island of Lemnos in the northern Aegean Sea, destroying homes, businesses and critical infrastructure, local authorities said Sunday.
Roads across the island were rendered impassable, severely disrupting daily life, according to a Greek national broadcaster. The mayor has formally requested that Lemnos be placed under a civil protection state of emergency to accelerate recovery efforts.
The hardest-hit areas include the island's capital, Myrina, along with Nea Koutali and Atsiki — communities already operating under emergency status following previous flood episodes. Authorities have also called for Moudros to be added to the emergency designation.
The disaster dealt a severe blow to essential services. Water supply networks were critically compromised, with drinking water declared unsafe in parts of the island. Damage to rural roads has cut off farmers and livestock breeders from their fields and animals, compounding the humanitarian toll.
In Agia Triada, cleanup crews were deployed after three schools sustained damage. The facilities will remain closed, with authorities shifting to online instruction in the interim.
A government assessment team is expected to travel to the island to evaluate the scale of destruction and coordinate relief, as residents begin the long process of rebuilding.
