PM Modi To Inaugurate Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat RRTS Projects Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi will visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday to inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore. PM will also inaugurate India's first Namo Bharat RRTS and dedicate the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the Nation.

PM's Itinerary in Meerut

At around 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, PM Modi will undertake a Metro Ride till Meerut South Station. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the release.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

The Prime Minister will dedicate the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He will inaugurate the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

India's First Regional Rapid Transit System

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

Key Stations Inaugurated

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road. The other three Namo Bharat stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram, being commissioned are in Meerut.

Meerut Metro Inauguration

According to the release, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages enroute.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Meerut Metro and the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor on Sunday calling it a major gift for the people of the national capital. (ANI)

