Powerful Winter Storm Hits Mid-Atlantic, Northeast US
(MENAFN) A major winter storm sweeps through the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds, and coastal flooding, the National Weather Service reports Sunday.
Snowfall rates of five to seven centimeters per hour are forecast in some areas, with totals reaching 30 to 60 centimeters, creating “nearly impossible travel conditions.” The NWS issues a blizzard warning for New York from 1:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 p.m. Monday, noting that the heaviest snow will coincide with the strongest winds Sunday evening into early Monday, reducing visibility to under 400 meters.
Zohran Mamdani says the city could see 45 to 55 centimeters of snow, gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour, and coastal flooding of up to 75 centimeters at high tide. He declares a state of emergency, imposes a travel ban from 9:00 p.m. Sunday until 12:00 p.m. Monday, and confirms that schools will be closed Monday.
For the first time in 30 years, all of New Jersey is under a blizzard warning, with a 90% chance of at least 30 centimeters of snow statewide. Governor Mikie Sherrill declares a state of emergency for all 21 counties and urges residents to stay off the roads. “Take this storm seriously,” she warns.
The NWS Boston office warns of a potentially “historic and destructive” storm southeast of the Boston-Providence corridor, forecasting wind gusts of 95 to 113 kilometers per hour, widespread power outages, and tree damage. The worst conditions are expected Monday between 4:00 a.m. and noon.
