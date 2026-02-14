403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian FM Calls on Germany and Finland to Recognise Palestine
(MENAFN) Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen on Friday urged Germany and Finland to formally recognize Palestine, according to a statement released by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.
Shaheen met separately with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali‑Radovan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Recognition, Shaheen stressed, would signal critical support for the “rules-based international order and contribute to realizing the two-state solution and a just and lasting peace.”
The meetings focused on recent political and humanitarian developments in Palestine, as well as strategies to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Officials also discussed Europe’s potential role in promoting peace by ending the occupation in line with international law and UN resolutions, within the framework of a two-state solution, the ministry added.
Shaheen met separately with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali‑Radovan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Recognition, Shaheen stressed, would signal critical support for the “rules-based international order and contribute to realizing the two-state solution and a just and lasting peace.”
The meetings focused on recent political and humanitarian developments in Palestine, as well as strategies to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Officials also discussed Europe’s potential role in promoting peace by ending the occupation in line with international law and UN resolutions, within the framework of a two-state solution, the ministry added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment