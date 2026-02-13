Jordan Braces For Reduced Visibility As Dust Storm Moves East From Egypt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department said on Friday that it is closely monitoring, through satellite imagery, the movement of a dust storm currently affecting northern parts of Egypt and heading east and northeast.In a statement, the department explained that preliminary weather analyses indicate that parts of the dusty air mass are expected to extend toward the Kingdom in the coming hours, with varying intensity.The anticipated conditions are likely to cause a noticeable decline in horizontal visibility, particularly in southern regions of Jordan.