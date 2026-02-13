403
US Delivering Priority Medical Supplies For Venezuela People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- At US President Donald Trumpآ's direction, he US on Friday airlifted an initial 25 pallets - over 6,000 kilograms - of priority medical supplies to the Venezuelan people.
In a press relase, the US Department of State said the move comes as part of the US administrationآ's three-phase plan for Venezuelaآ's stabilization, recovery, and transition.
Venezuela's interim Ministry of Health will distribute these critical medications nationwide to Venezuelans who require urgent medical care, it said, adding that this is the first shipment of a significant effort to surge critical medical supplies to Venezuela.
"This is America First Foreign Assistance in action: we continue to deliver swift, stabilizing support in our hemisphere, with clear results and full accountability to the U.S. taxpayer," according to the release.
These critical medications will help stabilize Venezuelaآ's health system, address critical medical needs, reduce preventable disease, and save lives. This assistance also supports Venezuelaآ's longer-term recovery, it noted.
"Stabilizing the health system will attract responsible private sector investment and help Venezuela move toward greater self-sufficiency, consistent with our approach of promoting trade, not aid," the department stressed.
It noted that the United States continues to work with Venezuelaآ's interim authorities to execute the three-phased plan to support Venezuelaآ's economic recovery and political reconciliation.
This delivery advances the countryآ's transition toward a stable, prosperous, and democratic Venezuela that serves as a market for American goods and innovation in the region, it pointed out. (end)
