Saudi Subsidiary Of 3D Factory Korea Receives Guinness World Records Pre-Approval For World's Highest Mountain Media Facade

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

High-altitude media: The world's highest Mountain Media Façade will be installed on Mount Al-Hada, 1,738 meters above sea level in Taif. This facility is expected to be listed in the Guinness World Records. (Photo courtesy of Ruyah Faidah)

RIYADH – Ruyah Faidah (Vision Plus), the Saudi subsidiary of the digital tech leader 3D Factory Korea, has reached a historic milestone with its landmark project atop Al-Hada Mountain. The company announced today that the installation has received official pre-approval from Guinness World Records for the“World's Highest Mountain Media Facade.”

Standing at an altitude of 1,738 meters, the massive digital installation functions as a strategic“digital beacon” on the primary route to Makkah. The project aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing the Kingdom's push toward world-class digital infrastructure and economic diversification.

Strategic Infrastructure and Partnership

The project is backed by a 10-year exclusive contract with the Taif Municipality, ensuring long-term operational stability. Despite the rugged terrain, the project utilizes non-intrusive laser technology and driver-safe media façade systems designed to provide a stunning yet distraction-free visual experience that harmonizes with the natural landscape.

“This record-breaking achievement is a testament to our technological capabilities and our commitment to Saudi Arabia's digital future,” said Mr. Brian Oh, Chairman & CEO of Ruyah Faidah and 3D Factory Korea.“We are grateful to the Saudi Government and Taif Municipality for their trust. This project will elevate Taif's global profile and drive tourism-led economic growth.”

Financial Outlook and Market Momentum

The project's financial structure reflects strong investor confidence. The initial $6.5 million phase was over 50% funded through a partnership with Saudi-based Zetta Technology.



Commercial Launch: Full operations are set for April. The company has already secured contracts with global companies, with all content curated to meet local and cultural standards.

Expansion: Following a VIP and Guinness event in March, the company will launch Phase 2, effectively doubling its current investment. Long-term Yields: The company aims to reach an operating profit of $150 million by 2034.

About Ruyah Faidah & 3D Factory Korea

3D Factory is a global leader in advanced digital technology, specializing in digital signage, XR, holograms, and metaverse solutions. Since its inception, the company has pioneered visual innovation, securing a top-tier position in the global tech landscape.

The company's excellence is backed by prestigious accolades, including the ITU Telecom World Recognition of Excellence (2016). In 2021, it was selected as a “Global ICT Future Unicorn” by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and won the Minister's Grand Prize at the 5th 4th Industrial Revolution Awards.

3D Factory has consistently achieved“world-first” milestones:



2011: 4th globally to launch“Glasses-free 3D DOOH” advertising.

2016: 3rd globally to host a hologram performance for a legendary deceased singer.

2017: 3rd globally to commercialize VR LBE (Location-Based Entertainment). 2022: Launched the Real Madrid CF Metaverse, providing fans with an unprecedented immersive experience.

In 2024, the company accelerated its Middle Eastern expansion by signing a strategic outdoor advertising agreement with the Saudi Taif Municipality. This led to the establishment of Ruyah Faidah, its Saudi Arabian subsidiary. Ruyah Faidah is dedicated to transforming Saudi Arabia's urban and natural landscapes into interactive digital landmarks, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by merging futuristic technology with local heritage.

3D Factory Korea continues to redefine digital interaction, bridging reality and the virtual world across the globe.

Official Website:

Media Contact

Mr. Salman Al-Humayani, COO of Ruyah Faidah



TEL: +966 56 198 7001 EMAIL:

Also published on Medium.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.