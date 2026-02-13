2026 Chinese New Year Greetings From The All-China Federation Of Returned Overseas Chinese (Overseas Release)

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Wang Linggui, Chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese







Dear Overseas Compatriots,

Greetings to all!

In this joyful moment of bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming the new, on behalf of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, I extend our sincere greetings and best wishes for the Chinese New Year to all returned overseas Chinese, their relatives, as well as Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese abroad. Happy Chinese New Year!

Over the past year, we have collectively witnessed the strength and commitment of the Chinese Nationals and overseas Chinese communities. At the forefront of fostering a new development pattern, you have seized opportunities and injected vitality into high-quality development. On the stage of promoting Chinese culture, you have actively implemented the Global Civilization Initiative, and promoted exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations. You are envoys of friendship and bridges connecting China with the world. We take great pride in your contribution!

The All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese is the“home” for all overseas Chinese compatriots. This year, our home has become warmer and more inviting. To help everyone share in China's opportunities, we have fostered high-quality platforms, such as the Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Investment Conference and Overseas Chinese Talent Conference for Development. We have advanced cultural outreach, with the“Embrace China” Art Troupe visiting St. Petersburg in Russia and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The World Chinese Students Essay Competition have attracted millions of participants, while the“Root-Seeking Journey in China” program have enabled overseas Chinese youth to personally experience a real, multidimensional and comprehensive China.

As the Chinese New Year approaches, we have prepared a wealth of“festive goods” for you. The acclaimed“Cultures of China, Festival Spring” Art Troupe will visit six countries to bring the festive warmth of home to overseas Chinese there. The“Spring Festival Gala for Global Overseas Chinese” and the online campaign“In Search of the New Year Spirit” will soon debut, offering wonderful opportunities for us to reunite virtually and share the joy of the festival.

Dear Overseas compatriots,

May you take the lead with great momentum, achieve smooth sailing in your endeavors, and enjoy ever-rising prosperity in life!

May you achieve immediate success, enjoy enduring health, and celebrate an even happier family reunion in the year of the horse!

2026 Chinese New Year Greetings from the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese:

#/