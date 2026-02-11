World's First Humanoid Robot Combat League URKL Officially Launched

Shenzhen-On February 9, 2026, the launch conference of the inaugural Global Humanoid Robot Free Combat League - Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend (URKL) - was held. The event was initiated by Shenzhen EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. (ENGINEAI) and co-organized by Shenzhen Quanmingxing Robotics Technology Co., Ltd. As the world's first commercial free-combat competition focused on humanoid robots, the launch was witnessed by representatives from the technology sector, university research teams, and media outlets from China and abroad, marking the official debut of this innovative“Technology + Sports” event.







At the conference, Zhao Tongyang, Founder and CEO of ENGINEAI, Zhang Rui, Head of Quanmingxing Robot Events, and renowned Thai boxing champion Buakaw Banchamek delivered speeches outlining the league's positioning and industrial roadmap. As embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics accelerate toward commercialization, breakthroughs in core algorithms, motion control, and advanced materials continue to emerge. Coupled with the global sports momentum generated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Asian Games, the integration of“Technology + Sports” is becoming a new growth frontier. Featuring a distinctive“Chinese Robot Kung Fu” model, URKL combines competitive spectacle with technological challenges, building an international platform that integrates technical competition with cultural exchange.







Zhao Tongyang announced that the championship team will be awarded a 10-kilogram pure gold belt valued at approximately RMB 10 million, symbolizing the highest honor in the humanoid robotics field. The regular matches this season will be hosted at the Longgang FRL Robot Club. With the support of relevant Longgang authorities, the league will establish a normalized operational mechanism. Organizers stated that URKL will provide global technical teams with high-intensity, real-world combat scenarios, serving as a vital platform for core technology validation, product iteration, and talent incubation, accelerating the transition of laboratory innovations into real-world applications and promoting the refinement of industry standards.







More than a sporting event, URKL is positioned as a comprehensive industrial platform integrating technological collaboration, resource consolidation, talent development, and capital engagement. By fostering deep integration of“Technology + Sports + Culture,” the league aims to build a closed-loop ecosystem spanning“R&D – Manufacturing – Application – Investment.” ENGINEAI stated that it will leverage the league as a global collaboration hub, expand diversified application scenarios, and drive the embodied intelligence industry from isolated breakthroughs toward systematic advancement, propelling China's robotics sector onto a broader international stage.