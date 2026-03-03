Paradex Signals Upcoming $DIME Token Generation Event

Paradex has announced that the Token Generation Event for its native token, $DIME, is expected to take place soon. The launch represents the next phase in the exchange's development.

Institutional Background and Market Growth

Paradex was developed by the team behind Paradigm, an institutional crypto derivatives liquidity network that has processed more than $1 trillion in trading volume. That background is reflected in Paradex's focus on execution quality, capital efficiency, and market structure.

Since launching their on-chain perpetuals exchange, Paradex has recorded:



Over $250 billion in cumulative trading volume

Approximately $550 million in open interest

More than 75,000 users Peak daily trading volume above $3 billion

The exchange operates with an offchain central limit order book (CLOB) for matching, and settles transactions through a high-throughput Layer 2 appchain secured by zk-STARK proofs on Ethereum.

Focus on Market Structure and Privacy

A key differentiator for Paradex is its approach to information exposure. On transparent blockchains, position sizes and liquidation levels can often be observed publicly. Paradex encrypts sensitive state data prior to settlement while using zero-knowledge proofs to maintain validity. Access to detailed account information is restricted to verified users.

In addition, the exchange incorporates:



Zero trading fees for retail participants

Retail Price Improvement flow segmentation

A no auto-deleveraging risk model Onchain vault infrastructure for yield strategies

These features are designed to reduce execution friction and mitigate structural risks that have historically limited institutional participation in decentralized derivatives markets.

$DIME and Network Alignment

According to Messari's research coverage, $DIME will launch on Paradex's spot market and will serve as the native gas token of Paradex Chain.

Messari notes that the token is structured to reduce the traditional conflict of interest between equity holders and tokenholders by directing economic value accrual to the $DIME token itself. Rather than implementing automatic buyback formulas, Paradex intends to conduct buybacks on a discretionary basis, with decisions guided by market conditions and ecosystem considerations.

Token Allocation Overview

Messari outlines the following allocation structure for $DIME:



25.1 percent Core Contributors

25.0 percent Community Airdrop

20.0 percent to Season 2 XP holders

5.0 percent to Pre-Season and Season 1 XP holders

Fully unlocked at launch

21.6 percent Ongoing Community Rewards

13.4 percent Paradigm Shareholders

10.4 percent preferred equity investors subject to a 12-month linear unlock beginning one month after listing

1.0 percent common equity holders

2.0 percent reserved for Paradigm's balance sheet

6.0 percent Foundation Budget

5.0 percent Liquidity Programs 3.9 percent Future Core Contributors and Advisors

80% of the tokens allocated to Core Contributors and Paradigm shareholders are subject to performance-based unlock conditions. The remaining 20 percent follows a time-based vesting schedule, with 25 percent unlocking one year after listing and the remainder vesting monthly over the following 36 months.

This structure is intended to align long-term incentives between contributors and the broader community.

Looking Ahead

Paradex has stated that it plans to expand beyond perpetual futures into spot markets, options, real-world asset products, and more. The $DIME TGE represents a shift toward a network model in which the token underpins economic coordination and value accrual across the platform.

With measurable trading activity, defined tokenomics, and a focus on privacy-preserving infrastructure, the upcoming launch of $DIME will provide a clearer view into how Paradex intends to scale its on-chain derivatives model over the long term.

Further details regarding timing and listing specifics are expected to be released in the coming days. Users can check Paradex's socials for more information.

About Paradex

Paradex is a privacy-focused decentralized perpetual futures exchange built on its own high-performance Layer 2 appchain using the Starknet stack. The platform combines an off-chain central limit order book for execution with zk-STARK-secured on-chain settlement to deliver centralized-level efficiency within a self-custodial framework.

Developed by the team behind Paradigm, an institutional crypto derivatives liquidity network that has processed over $1 trillion in trading volume, Paradex emphasizes market structure, capital efficiency, and position confidentiality. The exchange currently supports more than 100 markets and integrates features such as Retail Price Improvement flow segmentation, a no auto-deleveraging risk model, and on-chain vault infrastructure.

Paradex aims to expand its ecosystem beyond perpetual futures into spot markets, options, real-world asset products, and more, positioning itself as a broader on-chain financial infrastructure platform.

For more information, users can visit Paradex's official website and social channels.