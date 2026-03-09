UAE Condemns Iranian Missile Attack On Turkey, Calls It 'Dangerous Escalation'

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Mar 2026, 6:49 PM



By: Salma El Omla



Share:







NATO air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the missile after it entered Turkish airspaceAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued a statement strongly condemning the 'treacherous' attempt to target Turkey with an Iranian ballistic missil for the second time in less than a week.

Recommended For You

According to the statement, NATO air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the missile after it entered Turkish airspace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The UAE described these hostile acts as a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasised that the continued targeting of brotherly and friendly countries is condemned by all legal and political standards, calling it an unacceptable escalation that further heightens tensions in the region.



UAE condemns Iranian attacks targeting Oman, considers it 'dangerous escalation' UAE summons Iranian envoy, issues stern warning of repercussions after strikes

ALSO READ