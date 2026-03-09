ICICI Prudential's DIFC Debut Signals Strong Investor Confidence In Dubai Amid War Jitters

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's status as a global financial hub received another vote of confidence as ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, one of India's largest investment managers, launched its first international office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a move that could strengthen capital flows between India and the Gulf even as geopolitical tensions rattle global markets.

The new DIFC office will serve as a regional investment hub for institutional and high-net-worth investors across the GCC and Africa, providing access to India-focused investment opportunities spanning equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies, alternatives and real estate.

The launch comes at a time when markets across the region are grappling with war-driven uncertainty and oil price volatility, making the decision by a major global asset manager to expand in Dubai particularly significant. Analysts say such moves reinforce the emirate's role as a safe and stable financial gateway for international capital despite geopolitical shocks.

The office was inaugurated by Arif Amiri, chief executive officer of DIFC Authority, alongside Nimesh Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, in the presence of senior executives, distribution partners and investors.

ICICI Prudential AMC, a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential plc, manages hundreds of billions of dollars in assets and is one of India's most prominent fund houses. The firm has built a reputation for active investment management, with nearly 90 per cent of its equity assets - excluding passive funds - outperforming their benchmarks over the past five years.

Arif Amiri said the company's decision to establish its regional base in DIFC reflects Dubai's growing importance as a global centre for wealth and asset management.

“ICICI Prudential AMC's decision to establish its DIFC branch underscores the strength of Dubai as a global platform for asset and wealth managers seeking proximity to regional capital,” Amiri said.“By combining DIFC's globally connected ecosystem and regulatory framework with ICICI Prudential AMC's deep India-focused investment expertise, their presence will support institutional and wealth clients across the GCC and Africa in accessing long-term growth opportunities.”

Dubai has been aggressively positioning itself as one of the world's leading hubs for asset and wealth management. DIFC now hosts more than 410 wealth and asset management firms overseeing trillions of dollars in assets, including many of the world's largest global financial institutions.

The timing of ICICI Prudential's expansion is also notable. While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have injected volatility into global markets, Dubai's financial ecosystem has continued to attract international capital, partly because investors view the emirate as a neutral and well-regulated financial gateway connecting Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Shah said the expansion reflects rising global interest in India's long-term growth story and the strengthening economic relationship between India and the Gulf.

“The Middle East has long been an important investor base for India-focused allocations, supported by strong economic and trade ties between India and the GCC,” Shah said.“Increasingly, global investors are seeking diversification beyond developed markets and looking towards economies with strong growth visibility and improving corporate fundamentals.”

He said the DIFC presence will allow the firm to build deeper relationships with regional investors and provide institutional-grade access to India's expanding capital markets.

“Through our presence in DIFC, we aim to build deeper partnerships with regional investors and provide access to India's equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investment strategies,” Shah said.

India has increasingly become a major destination for global investment flows, with the country expected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies. International investors are drawn by its expanding middle class, strong domestic consumption, rapid digitalisation and massive infrastructure investment programmes.

“India should increasingly be viewed by international investors as a long-term structural allocation rather than a tactical investment theme,” Shah added.

The DIFC office will also allow ICICI Prudential AMC to structure regulated investment vehicles and engage directly with sovereign wealth funds, private banks, family offices and wealth platforms across the region - key pools of capital that have been increasing their allocations to emerging markets.

Market observers say the move also reflects the deepening financial ties between India and the Gulf. Trade between India and the UAE has surged in recent years, supported by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while cross-border investments and capital market linkages continue to expand.