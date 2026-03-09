Responsible In Crisis: India's Balanced Approach To The West Asia Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In moments of global crisis, the true character of a nation's foreign policy often reveals itself. The ongoing tensions and conflicts in West Asia have once again tested the diplomatic agility of many countries. For India, the challenge has been particularly significant. The region is not only a crucial energy supplier but also home to millions of Indian citizens whose livelihoods and safety remain closely tied to the stability of the Gulf.

Amid the uncertainty, India's response has stood out as measured, responsible and humane. New Delhi has pursued a careful diplomatic path, prioritising the safety of its people while maintaining constructive engagement with all partners in the region.

West Asia occupies a central place in India's strategic landscape. Nearly nine million Indians live and work across the Gulf countries, forming one of the largest expatriate communities in the world. From construction workers and nurses to engineers and entrepreneurs, this diaspora plays a vital role in the economies of both India and the Gulf. Their wellbeing has always been a key pillar of India's regional policy.

As tensions escalated in the region, India moved swiftly to ensure that its citizens were not left vulnerable. Indian embassies and consulates across the Gulf and neighbouring countries remained in constant contact with Indian nationals, issuing advisories and providing assistance where required. The government activated contingency mechanisms to monitor the situation closely and facilitate safe relocation or evacuation if necessary.

This proactive approach reflects lessons learned from previous crises. Over the past decade, India has demonstrated its ability to organise large scale evacuation and assistance operations during emergencies abroad, from Yemen to Ukraine and Sudan. These experiences have strengthened the institutional capacity of Indian diplomacy to respond quickly and effectively when citizens are at risk.

However, India's approach to the West Asia conflict has not been limited to consular assistance alone. Equally important has been its diplomatic engagement with regional partners.

India's relationships in the Gulf have evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar have emerged as key strategic partners. Cooperation now extends far beyond traditional energy ties to include trade, infrastructure investment, technology partnerships and security dialogue.

These strong partnerships have played an important role during the current crisis. India has maintained close communication with governments across the region, ensuring that the interests and safety of its citizens remain protected while supporting broader efforts to maintain stability.

New Delhi's diplomacy has been characterised by restraint and balance. Rather than aligning with any one camp in a region marked by competing interests, India has consistently advocated dialogue, de escalation and respect for international law. This position reflects India's long standing foreign policy tradition of strategic autonomy.

India's ability to maintain relations with diverse actors, from Israel to Iran and from Gulf monarchies to regional institutions, has allowed it to navigate the complexities of West Asian politics without becoming entangled in rivalries.

Such balanced diplomacy has also enhanced India's credibility as a responsible global actor. In a region often marked by polarised alliances, India is viewed as a partner that prioritises cooperation and development rather than ideological confrontation.

Another important aspect of India's engagement with the Gulf during the crisis has been economic resilience. Despite geopolitical tensions, trade flows and economic cooperation between India and the Gulf countries have continued to deepen.

India remains one of the largest trading partners for many Gulf states, and energy cooperation continues to anchor this relationship. At the same time, Gulf sovereign wealth funds have become major investors in India's infrastructure, renewable energy and technology sectors.

This economic interdependence has reinforced the mutual interest in maintaining stability and open communication during turbulent times.

India's diplomatic conduct also reflects a broader philosophical outlook rooted in its civilisational ethos. The principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea that the world is one family, has often guided India's engagement with global challenges.

In the context of the West Asia crisis, this philosophy translates into a foreign policy that emphasises human security, peaceful dialogue and respect for sovereignty.

The protection of citizens abroad remains a central expression of this commitment. For millions of Indians working far from home, the knowledge that their government remains attentive and responsive during times of crisis provides reassurance and confidence.

At the same time, India's calm and balanced diplomacy contributes to wider international efforts aimed at preventing escalation in a volatile region.

In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical competition and polarisation, India's approach offers a valuable example of how a major nation can combine pragmatism with responsibility.

By prioritising the safety of its people while sustaining constructive engagement with its Gulf partners, India has demonstrated that diplomacy need not be driven by confrontation. Instead, it can be guided by cooperation, stability and a commitment to human welfare.

As the West Asia crisis continues to evolve, India's steady and principled response underscores an important reality. Responsible diplomacy is not merely about protecting national interests. It is also about building trust, preserving peace and ensuring that humanity remains at the centre of international relations.

The writer is a commentator on political and current affairs. He has previously served as the media adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.