IBRX Stock Declines Pre-Market - Immunitybio Resubmits Anktiva Application To FDA With Additional Data
ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) on Monday announced that it has resubmitted the supplemental biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Anktiva.
ImmunityBio stated that the application includes additional information requested by the FDA to support its supplemental BLA for papillary disease.
ImmunityBio shares were down more than 5% in Monday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment