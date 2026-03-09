Al Jalila Foundation Supports Lily's Journey To Becoming Cancer-Free

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has supported the treatment journey of young patient Lily Abdelghani, covering the full cost of her cancer care through A'awen, the Foundation's program dedicated to supporting treatment for UAE-based patients.

At the age of three, Lily was diagnosed with a left renal tumor known as Wilms tumor. She underwent surgery to remove part of her left kidney and received chemotherapy as part of her treatment. Three months after completing therapy, close monitoring revealed that the disease had recurred in her lungs and abdomen. This required further intervention and an intensive treatment protocol under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, where she received compassionate, comprehensive care.

Lily's mother said:“At the beginning, we were living with constant worry and the financial burden of treatment costs. After applying for support from Al Jalila Foundation, Lily's case was accepted, with the Foundation covering the full cost of care.”

She added:“The treatment journey was not easy, but the Foundation's support gave us stability and allowed us to focus on standing by Lily through every stage of her recovery as a family.”

She continued:“The most emotional moment was when we were told her treatment was over and that she was cancer-free. It felt like life was beginning again. We are deeply grateful to Al Jalila Foundation, the medical team at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, and everyone who stood by us during Lily's treatment. Today, our daughter has fully recovered and is back to living a normal, happy life.”

The multidisciplinary medical team at Al Jalila Children's worked closely with Lily's family throughout her journey. They provided clear guidance on the disease, explained the diagnosis, and involved the family in treatment decisions, helping them feel empowered and more in control of Lily's care.