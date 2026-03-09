UAE Initiative Brings The Elderly Back Into Classrooms To Bridge Generational Gap

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Mar 2026, 10:15 PM



In a kindergarten classroom in Ras Al Khaimah, young children gather around an elderly mentor, who holds up UAE banknotes and guides them through counting exercises.

In another lesson, students repeat verses of Surah Al-Fatiha while a senior participant helps them memorise words from the Quran.

These moments are part of“Barakat Al Dar", an initiative that brings elderly residents into classrooms to interact with children, share knowledge and cultural traditions, and strengthen connections between generations.

The programme aims to create meaningful exchanges while keeping older members of the communit active.

Connecting elders with young learners

Inside the classroom, seniors join simple lessons designed for kindergarten students. Their role is to support learning through practical activities and personal interaction.

“They might show the children banknotes such as Dh10 or Dh50 and guide them through counting exercises so the students can understand the value of money,” said Sumayya Al Shehhi, manager of RAK Awards at the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

Beyond mathematics, seniors assist in Arabic and Islamic education lessons, helping children memorise short religious passages while also discussing values and good behaviour.

They also introduce students to Emirati culture and etiquette.“They demonstrate simple traditions such as how to properly serve Arabic coffee, how to greet guests, and how to welcome visitors,” Sumayya said.

“They also share folk stories, which we call 'Kharoofah' in the Emirati dialect, which are traditional Emirati tales, oral stories, often narrated by grandmothers to teach children cultural values. These are practices and stories that children can learn directly from older generations.”

Some seniors participate in other parts of the school day. Those who are comfortable speaking publicly join morning assemblies, while others assist teachers with tasks like preparing classroom materials.

The programme is flexible, allowing seniors to visit once or twice a week depending on their availability.

Organisers say students' reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.“The children were very enthusiastic and clearly enjoyed the interactions,” Sumayya said.“Seeing how engaged they were, we were encouraged to continue developing the programme.”

Participation is open to elderly residents of Ras Al Khaimah with minimal requirements. Around 17 seniors eventually joined. In addition to classroom activities, organisers arrange social gatherings and outings so participants can spend time together outside school.

“We sometimes organise trips where the seniors spend half a day together, have lunch, and walk around,” Sumayya said.“These activities help them socialise and remain active.”

How the initiative was created

Although the classroom programme may seem new, it grew from years of work supporting elderly citizens and encouraging community participation.

“This initiative is an extension of work we have been doing with older citizens for several years,” said Muhammad Ata, education & community development associate at the foundation.

Earlier programmes included supporting senior councils and involving elderly Emiratis in community initiatives.

“Our aim has always been to create more opportunities for groups who may need additional support to remain active in society,” Muhammad said.“Older citizens often need more avenues for engagement and inclusion.”

The concept evolved through the foundation's strategic planning.

Discussions with European partners on“age-friendly cities”, which support elderly populations, influenced thinking on how Ras Al Khaimah could become more inclusive.

During the 2024–2026 strategic plan, several initiatives for elderly citizens were developed. Researchers also conducted a study of services available to seniors in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE.

“We found that many programmes in the region focus heavily on youth, which can leave older citizens somewhat marginalised,” said Hanadi Mohammad, Head of Education & Community Development. The research included mapping services, examining healthcare options, and identifying gaps.

“One finding highlighted that there was only one specialised doctor for elderly care in Ras Al Khaimah,” Hanadi said. The study led to a policy paper with recommendations, including intergenerational programmes to encourage interaction between older and younger generations, which were incorporated into the strategic plan and eventually led to the establishment of Barakat Al Dar.

The Barakat Al Dar initiative

The programme was first launched in collaboration with Khatt Kindergarten in Ras Al Khaimah, inviting seniors to participate alongside young students.

“Similar programmes exist internationally where seniors spend time in schools or childcare centres,” Sumayya said.“We wanted to adapt that idea to fit our local community.”

The initiative aims to help seniors feel a stronger sense of belonging while preserving cultural knowledge and strengthening community ties.“Instead of remaining isolated at home, they become active contributors in the learning environment,” Sumayya said.

Since its launch about three years ago, organisers have gradually expanded activities, introducing wellness-focused sessions like mindfulness exercises and gardening, where seniors and children work together outdoors.

According to Hanadi, the programme shows a strong intergenerational impact.“There were very few challenges connecting the seniors with the children,” she said.“We observed natural bonding and strong integration between them.”

Participation patterns vary.“Some elderly individuals prefer maintaining their own routines, which can make organising regular activities more challenging,” Hanadi said.“However, many elderly women were especially enthusiastic about joining the programme.”

Organisers aim to expand the initiative across different neighbourhoods in Ras Al Khaimah so more communities can benefit. Sustainability is a focus, encouraging schools to continue similar activities independently after the initial programme period.

“Our goal is not to run a one-time initiative,” Sumayya said.“We want to collaborate with more schools to continue these activities while we provide guidance and support.”

Potential future developments include providing transportation services for the elderly to make it easier for seniors to participate in school and community activities.

By bringing elderly mentors into classrooms, organisers hope Barakat Al Dar will continue strengthening community bonds while ensuring older generations remain active and valued members of society.



