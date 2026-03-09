Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India Retain Top Spot In Pool B After 2-2 Draw Against Scotland

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) The Indian Women's Hockey Team played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Scotland in their second Pool B match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground on Monday.

With this result, both India and Scotland sit on four points in the group, though the hosts retain the number one spot due to a superior goal difference. Goals from Navneet Kaur (18') and Sunelita Toppo (29') were matched by Scotland's Heather McEwan (6') and Fiona Burnet (33').

Scotland kicked off the proceedings, with both teams initially adopting a patient passing game. India, starting in a 3-4-3 formation, looked solid early on but temporarily lost their defensive shape to concede a penalty corner in the 6th minute. Scotland capitalized immediately, with Heather McEwan guiding the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead. India responded with consistent forward runs. Lalremsiami earned India's first penalty corner, but Udita's drag-flick went wide. India kept up the pressure and won a second penalty corner in the 14th minute, but a trapping error allowed Scotland to launch a counter-attack, which was thankfully cleared by Sushila to keep the score 1-0 at the break.

India took control quickly in the second quarter. In the 17th minute, they earned their third penalty corner. Despite another fumble at the trap, Navneet Kaur (18') recovered brilliantly, positioning herself perfectly to smash the ball past Scottish goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan to level the score at 1-1. Scotland surged forward looking to regain the lead, winning a penalty corner in the 22nd minute, but Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi produced a superb save against Amy Costello's drag-flick. Scotland intensified their press, making back-to-back circle entries and putting the hosts under pressure. However, India pushed back in the 29th minute. After a frantic goalmouth scramble and a rebound off the woodwork from a penalty corner, Sunelita Toppo (29') showed great presence of mind to tap the ball home, giving India a 2-1 lead going into halftime.

The third quarter saw both teams battling fiercely for possession. In the 33rd minute, Scotland executed a perfect passing move set up by McEwan, allowing Fiona Burnet to find the equalizer. Following the goal, Scotland dictated the tempo, controlling the majority of possession for the next seven minutes and restricting India's attacking options. After absorbing significant pressure, Lalremsiami combined well with Rutuja to win a penalty corner for India. This sparked a flurry of three consecutive penalty corners, culminating in a huge goalmouth tussle, but India could not capitalize, leaving the score tied at 2-2.

India earned an early penalty corner as the fourth quarter began, but Buchanan stood tall to keep them at bay. The hosts ramped up their intensity, launching a dangerous attack two minutes later that narrowly missed the target. The next five minutes featured end-to-end action, with India's attacking runs looking particularly sharp. With five minutes remaining, Baljeet made a superb penetrating run, but there was no one in the circle to provide the finishing touch. Two minutes later, India won their ninth penalty corner of the match. A rebound off a defender's shin fell kindly, but Buchanan was there once again to make a crucial save. Despite a flurry of late attacking chances, neither side could find a winner, and the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

India will next face Wales on Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.