DIFC Square Opens Ahead Of Schedule, Supporting Strategic Expansion Of Companies In Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the successful completion and phased handover of DIFC Square ahead of schedule. DIFC Square responds to unprecedented demand for office space within the Centre, underpinned by 100 per cent pre-leasing levels prior to handover.

The project reflects DIFC's position as the region's leading financial centre which continues to attract new companies at an unprecedented rate, while also providing expansion opportunities for existing clients.

Recommended For You

To support their expansion plans, some existing registered companies are either relocating to larger premises at DIFC Square or expanding their footprint by securing additional space there. These companies include Bank of Singapore, Deutsche Bank, Gallagher Insurance, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Moody's and TP ICAP. This demonstrates the significance of DIFC and Dubai as a prominent financial centre that enables scale and expansion. Tenants who have received offices have already commenced fit-out works. DIFC continues to help clients identify the most suitable space across the District, and the movement of existing tenants into DIFC Square will provide 100,000 sq. ft. of capacity in DIFC's sought-after Gate District and Gate Village.

Developed by DIFC Developments within a 24-month design and construction timeframe, DIFC Square provides 600,000 sq. ft. of office space built to meet the evolving needs of global businesses. The development forms an ensemble of three interconnected glass façade buildings with dedicated parking facilities and retail spaces. Some renowned outlets set to establish within the development include Duck & Rice, Saddle, Hudson & Rye, Liban, and Cakes & Bubbles.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said:“We are pleased to announce the completion of DIFC Square ahead of schedule, underpinning our commitment to providing world class infrastructure that enables businesses to scale and thrive. The exceptional demand from new international firms and the sustained expansions of our registered companies is a strong endorsement of the resilience and attractiveness of our ecosystem. Financial centres of the future focus on innovation, being sustainable, digitally inclusive and customer centric. At DIFC, we are ensuring that all our real estate projects align with this vision, while playing a critical role in ensuring the quality of life that attracts and retains global talent in Dubai as a top four global financial centre.”

DIFC Square is part of the Centre's ambitious plans to deliver 1.6mn sq. ft. of commercial space in 2026 and 2027, including DIFC Living, Innovation Two and Immersive Tower, demonstrating DIFC's proactive response to sustained demand for premium office space and its commitment to supporting the next phase of growth across financial services, innovation and professional services sectors.

Reflecting DIFC's ongoing efforts to foster a smarter and more sustainable future, and in line with other DIFC infrastructure, DIFC Square has been built to LEED standards, with certification by the US Green Building Council due imminently.