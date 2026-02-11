403
S. Africa Sees Vital Drop in Rhino Poaching Figures
(MENAFN) South Africa recorded a notable reduction in rhino poaching in 2025, with officials reporting a 16% decrease compared to the previous year. Authorities say strengthened enforcement strategies and coordinated anti-trafficking efforts are beginning to show measurable impact.
According to figures released by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, 352 rhinos were killed by poachers between January and December 2025, compared with 420 in 2024.
”From January to December 2025, 352 rhinos were poached in South Africa. This was a decrease of 68 in comparison to 420 rhinos poached in 2024,” Aucamp said in a statement on Tuesday.
The minister attributed the improvement to enhanced collaboration among law enforcement agencies, conservation bodies, and private-sector stakeholders.
”This decline shows the impact of our dedication and tactical, swift coordination,” he stated.
Despite the nationwide progress, regional disparities remain stark. Mpumalanga was the most affected province in 2025, with 178 rhinos lost — nearly double the 92 recorded the previous year. The majority of those incidents occurred in Kruger National Park, where poaching rose to 175 animals, up from 88 in 2024.
In contrast, KwaZulu-Natal experienced a dramatic reduction. Poaching in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park fell sharply from 198 cases in 2024 to 63 in 2025.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife credited the turnaround to closer cooperation with private rhino custodians and conservation partners through the Integrated Wildlife Zones (IWZ) Programme.
Officials emphasized that the decline is the result of multiple interventions, including advanced surveillance tools, stronger internal oversight mechanisms, and more rigorous legal action against offenders.
Ezemvelo explained that while targeted dehorning initiatives in 2024 helped ease immediate pressure, the more substantial improvements seen in 2025 stemmed from “enhanced detection and early-warning capability, achieved through the deployment and integration of advanced camera technologies and sensors,” alongside the implementation of an Integrity Implementation Plan that involved polygraph testing for all park law-enforcement staff.
