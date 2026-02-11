403
Australia PM Confronts Israeli Leader Over Australian Aid Worker Death
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confronted Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a high-stakes Wednesday meeting in Canberra, demanding justice for a slain humanitarian worker killed in Gaza, media reported.
Albanese directly challenged Herzog over the April 2024 death of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, who perished alongside six colleagues when Israeli drones struck their World Central Kitchen convoy in three successive attacks.
The victim's brother recently disclosed to SBS News that Frankcom's family felt betrayed by the government's decision to host Herzog, though they held cautious optimism the diplomatic encounter might advance the stagnant investigation.
Addressing parliament, Albanese revealed the confrontation's substance: "One of the issues that I have raised is Zomi and her six World Central Kitchen colleagues. These deaths were a tragedy and an outrage. We said that at the time."
The prime minister intensified pressure on Israel's probe into the deadly incident: "We have made it clear that remains the Australian government's position and we've also made clear our expectation that there be transparency about Israel's ongoing investigation into the incident."
Herzog pledged to provide Canberra with updates on the issues raised during their bilateral talks, Albanese indicated.
The Australian leader issued an unequivocal demand: "We continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges,"
