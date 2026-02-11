Dr Natalia Rodríguez Vicente is a Lecturer in Translation and Interpreting Studies at the University of Essex. Her research explores language, power and inequality across languages and cultures, from interpreter-mediated communication to the role of language and symbolism in popular culture.

