Cabinet Approves State Budget For FY'26/'27, Amends Domestic Violence Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet, in its customary meeting on Tuesday, endorsed draft-decrees on the budgets of ministries, government agencies and independent bodies for the FY 2026/20027 and a decree-law amending the domestic violence law.
In a statement following the meeting, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and held at Bayan Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji pointed out that the Cabinet referred the state institutions budgets draft decrees to His Highness the Amir for the final approval.
The Cabinet commended the Ministry of Finance's great efforts for preparing the budgets of the state bodies.
It added that the new budgets, after His Highness the Amir's approval, would be effective as of April 1, 2026.
The Cabinet also approved a decree-law amending the current domestic violence law No. of 2020 and referred to His Highness the Amir.
The new law provides comprehensive protection for all family members against all forms of domestic violence, the Cabinet indicated.
The Cabinet agreed on a decree-law on the dissolution of ministerial portfolios, authorization of a minister to cover the portfolio of another as well as reshuffling of ministerial committees.
Furthermore, the Cabinet ratified numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding for cooperation with several sisterly and friendly countries in a variety of domains and referred them to His Highness the Amir.
The Cabinet announced a public holiday on Wednesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 26 on occasion of independence and liberation days.
Work resumes in state bodies as normal on Sunday, March 1, it added, noting that institutions of special nature can decide their holiday while taking public interest into consideration.
At the advent of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah welcomed the ministers who joined the cabinet and wished them success in their mission.
He also thanked the ministers, who left in the recent reshuffle, on their sincere efforts to serve the country interests.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet lauded the national operetta "Deerat Al-Khair", which was held earlier today at Bayan Palace Theater, under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other sheikhs and senior state officials, as part of the country's celebrations of its national holidays.
The Cabinet expressed its sincere thanks and great appreciation to the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Omar Al-Omar, the Minister of Education, Sayed Al-Tabtabai, and the President of the Voluntary Work Center, Member of the Permanent Committee for the Celebration of National Holidays and Occasions, Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and all those in charge of this national operetta.
His Highness the Premier informed the Cabinet of the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences building on Monday on occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of its establishment.
The Cabinet reviewed the official visit of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to Kuwait last week and the outcome of his meeting with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet was briefed on the results of the recently held Kuwait Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference.
His Highness the Premier informed the Cabinet about the results of his participation in the World Government Summit, which was held in Dubai last Wednesday.
The Cabinet was informed about the planned official visit of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah and his accompanying delegation to Germany on Wednesday participate in the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
It was briefed on the outcome of the official visit of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and his accompanying delegation to the State of Kuwait on Sunday.
It was also apprised off the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 29.
The Cabinet deliberated other issues on its agenda and approved some of them and referred some others for ministerial committees for more study.
Finally, the Cabinet approved the minutes of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship, which included cases of loss, withdrawal and revocation of Kuwaiti citizenship from some individuals, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No. (15) of 1959 and its amendments regarding the Kuwaiti nationality. (end)
ibi
ibi
