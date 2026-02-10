Mediacom Communications Completes Multi-Gig And Symmetrical Speed Upgrades In Cedar Rapids, Iowa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough enhancements to Mediacom's fiber-powered network create more responsive end-to-end experiences for consumers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the completion of multi-gig and symmetrical speed broadband upgrades in Cedar Rapids, expanding the company's total number of upgraded homes and businesses in the city to more than 92,000.

Leveraging new technology that builds upon Mediacom's existing fiber-rich network architecture, these upgrades were completed without the company having to dig up yards, add bulky equipment, or bury new cables. A process which allows Mediacom to seamlessly upgrade existing customers in Cedar Rapids to new speeds quickly and efficiently. Moreover, these improvements deliver a more responsive, end-to-end customer experience-one that prioritizes faster upload and download speeds, uncompromised reliability, secure connections, and lower latency.

Additional Mediacom network upgrades are now underway in suburban Des Moines, Delaware, Maryland, the Florida Panhandle, Metro Minneapolis, and the Quad Cities. Through these projects, the company expects to offer enhanced broadband services to 1 million households by the end of 2026.

Residents can track the progress of these projects using an interactive mapping tool. Utilizing the new platform, customers will be able to choose from the following Xtream Internet offerings from Mediacom:



Internet 300 tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up.

Internet 1 Gig Symmetrical tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up. Internet 2 Gig Unlimited tier with speeds of 2000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.



The scalability of these network improvements will seamlessly allow Mediacom to ramp up from the one and two gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years.

Mediacom is now able to enhance the performance of these speeds even further using Advanced WiFi, a whole-home WiFi solution featuring eero's TrueMesh designed to deliver an exceptional Internet connectivity experience throughout the entire house powered by eero 7 technology. With the recent launch of Mediacom Mobile, customers can take their Mediacom service on the go while enjoying access to America's most awarded wireless network.

“We are incredibly excited to bring these game-changing technology enhancements to the residents of Cedar Rapids,” said Steve Purcell, Group VP of Mediacom's Capital Region.“We look forward to launching multi-gig and symmetrical service options to even more Iowa communities in the near future.”

Mediacom will continue to offer a low-cost broadband plan called Xtream Connect for households that participate in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs. Priced at just $14.99 per month plus modem rental, if applicable, Xtream Connect provides an affordable pathway to the internet with speeds of 100 Mbps down by 20 Mbps up.

Mediacom now also offers an affordable broadband option designed for Senior Citizens aged 65 and older, Active-Duty Military Members, Veterans, and First Responders. Priced at just $29.99 per month and backed by a five-year price lock, the service includes free installation, WiFi powered by eero 7 technology, and internet speeds up to 100 Mbps down, and 20 Mbps up.

