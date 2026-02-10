403
Saudi Crown Prince Hosts Prince William on First Visit to KSA
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Prince William, Prince of Wales and successor to the British crown, in Riyadh late Monday, as the royal guest made his inaugural trip to Saudi Arabia.
According to a news agency, Prince Mohammed received Prince William at the outset of a three-day stay scheduled to continue until Wednesday.
The crown prince later escorted Prince William on a visit to Diriyah, a historic area widely regarded as the cradle of the Saudi state and the former capital of the first Saudi state, the news agency reported.
During the tour, the two royals paused for an official photograph in front of Salwa Palace, a prominent historic complex that once functioned as the center of rule in the early Saudi state.
The program also included a detailed briefing on the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s master plan, the agency added.
Diriyah is also home to the At-Turaif district, a site recognized on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list for its cultural and historical value.
Beginning in Riyadh, the British heir launched his first formal visit to Saudi Arabia, a trip intended to deepen bilateral ties that have extended for more than 80 years, according to a Saudi daily.
Saudi-British relations advanced into a fresh stage of collaboration after the formation of the Saudi-UK Strategic Partnership Council, which convened its inaugural session in London during Prince Mohammed’s visit in 2018.
