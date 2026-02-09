403
Türkiye’s Population Hits 86.09M in 2025
(MENAFN) TurkStat released official demographic data Monday revealing a sharp population increase across Türkiye, with the nation recording 86.09 million residents in 2025—a jump of 427,224 individuals compared to the previous year.
The latest census figures show a nearly even gender distribution, with males comprising 50.02% of the total at 43.06 million, while females accounted for 49.98% at 43.03 million, the statistical authority confirmed.
Growth rates accelerated significantly, climbing to five per thousand in 2025—a substantial rise from the 3.4 per thousand rate documented in 2024.
Urbanization trends continued their upward trajectory, according to TurkStat: "Proportion of population residing in province and district centers, which was 93.4% in 2024, became 93.6% in 2025."
The agency added: "Besides, proportion of population living in towns and villages decreased to 6.4% from 6.6%."
Istanbul maintained its position as the nation's most populous metropolis, hosting 15.75 million residents—an expansion of 52,451 people year-over-year. The commercial powerhouse continues dominating Türkiye's demographic landscape.
Ankara, the political capital, ranked second with 5.9 million inhabitants, followed by the Aegean coastal hub of Izmir at 4.5 million. Industrial center Bursa registered 3.26 million residents, while Mediterranean tourist destination Antalya reached 2.77 million.
The nation's median age climbed to 34.9 years in 2025, up from 34.4 the prior year—reflecting gradual demographic maturation.
Meanwhile, the total age dependency ratio—measuring children and elderly dependents against the working-age population—declined marginally to 46%, dropping 0.1 percentage points from 2024 levels.
