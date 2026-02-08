Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan Advances Efforts To Strengthen Electricity Sector Sustainability, IMF Says

Tajikistan Advances Efforts To Strengthen Electricity Sector Sustainability, IMF Says


2026-02-08 07:06:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 9. Tajikistan is making progress in improving collections and efficiency in the electricity sector, Trend reports citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF, Barki Tojik has shown a welcome improvement in payment discipline during 2025, supported by the rollout of smart metering and initiatives to reduce electricity theft, which have produced encouraging results.

The Fund noted that some large state-owned consumers still lag in payments, which affects the financial position of the sector.

The IMF emphasized that further improvements in collection rates and gradual tariff adjustments toward cost recovery will help reduce quasi-fiscal losses and strengthen the sustainability of Tajikistan's electricity system.

Meanwhile, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda announced at an extended government meeting that government revenues in 2025 reached 60.3 billion somoni ($6.4 billion). This is 7 billion somoni ($74.8 million) more than the planned target for the reporting period.

MENAFN08022026000187011040ID1110712587



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search