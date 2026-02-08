Tajikistan Advances Efforts To Strengthen Electricity Sector Sustainability, IMF Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan is making progress in improving collections and efficiency in the electricity sector, Trend reports citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF, Barki Tojik has shown a welcome improvement in payment discipline during 2025, supported by the rollout of smart metering and initiatives to reduce electricity theft, which have produced encouraging results.

The Fund noted that some large state-owned consumers still lag in payments, which affects the financial position of the sector.

The IMF emphasized that further improvements in collection rates and gradual tariff adjustments toward cost recovery will help reduce quasi-fiscal losses and strengthen the sustainability of Tajikistan's electricity system.

Meanwhile, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda announced at an extended government meeting that government revenues in 2025 reached 60.3 billion somoni ($6.4 billion). This is 7 billion somoni ($74.8 million) more than the planned target for the reporting period.